CIRCLEVILLE — The Red Cross Month celebration has been an annual tradition since 1943, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation. Red Cross uses this month to thank those who make the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross possible — and encourage others to help by volunteering.
Volunteers make up 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce nationwide. In the Central and Southern Ohio Region of the Red Cross, there is a need of disaster action team members (DAT) and blood donor ambassadors to help carry out the mission.
Blood donor ambassadors — These volunteers welcome visitors to Red Cross facilities or blood drives and take their temperature before they enter. Blood donor ambassadors offer snacks to donors upon the completion of their donation and overall ensure that each donor has a pleasant and welcoming experience.
Virtual disaster action team — DAT members aid individuals and households impacted by disaster, such as home fires. These volunteers ensure that families don’t have to face tough times alone. During the pandemic, for the safety of volunteers and those impacted by disaster, most of the work is done virtually. On occasion, a larger response may require some on-scene presence and coordination.
Whatever your skill set, Red Cross has volunteer opportunities available. To sign up to be a Red Cross volunteer, go to www.redcross.org/volunteertoday.
Other ways to help — In addition to volunteering, community members can help ensure that families don’t face emergencies alone — especially during a pandemic, here’s how:
• Donate: Support Red Cross Disaster Relief efforts at redcross.org/GivingDay. A gift of any size makes a difference to provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support, and other assistance. Your donation will be part of our annual Giving Day on March 24 to aid families in need across the country.
• Give blood: We encourage those who are healthy and feeling well, make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org. Your donation can make a lifesaving difference for a patient in need. As a thank you, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma between March 15-26 will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
• Learn lifesaving skills: Take a class such as CPR/AED or first aid to help in an emergency at redcross.org/TakeAClass, or take a virtual preparedness class at https://www.redcross.org/local/ohio/central-and-southern-ohio/about-us/our-work/virtual-emergency-preparedness-programs.html.