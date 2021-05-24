CIRCLEVILLE — AMVETS Post 2256 Circleville, continues the tradition of awarding educational scholarships to local area high school seniors in 2021.
These scholarships are primarily based on the students' total scholastic history throughout high school. This year, the award of $1,000 was awarded to two students from each of the five Pickaway County high schools and Amanda-Clearcreek, of Fairfield County.
The recipients are Jack Latham and Hannah Thomas, from Westfall; Joshua Mullins and Rebecca Highfield, from New Hope; Jarod Noble and Ewan Seymour, from Logan Elm; Makayla Lange and Karoline Pees, from Teays Valley; Gretchen Search and Kenzie McConnell, from Circleville; and Morgan Anderson and Abigal Bolin, from Amanda-Clearcreek.