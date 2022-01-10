CIRCLEVILLE — After a year full of challenges, journalists at Adams Publishing Group rose up and accomplished their individual ambitious goals, which resulted in APG Ohio/Michigan markets gaining recognition in the annual Best of Adams 2021 publication.
The publication included categories of features, local news, sports and outdoors, COVID-19, local enterprises, data and investigations, special reports, and editorial.
From APG’s Ohio/Michigan markets, which include The Circleville Herald, The Pike County News Watchman, The Athens Messenger, The Athens News, The Logan Daily News, The Perry County Tribune, The Gladwin Record & Clarion, The Vinton Jackson Courier and The Defiance Crescent-News, multiple newspapers were recognized for their work chosen in particular categories.
In the local news category, The Athens Messenger was APG Ohio/Michigan’s lone standout with the highlighting of their story, “Missing Athens County teen escapes reported sex abuse, ‘cult’-like family.”
The 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 resulted in a special publication from APG Ohio/Michigan — a group effort in the region. Together, in a project led by Athens News Editor Corinne Colbert, APG Ohio/Michigan was highlighted for their “9/11: One Day, Twenty Years” special print.
More noteworthy stories APG Ohio/Michigan papers published that were not chosen for the title were listed for individual recognition.
The Athens Messenger had their local news story of “Republicans leak audio of Patterson bashing progressives at private GOP lunch” listed.
The Athens News had two noteworthy stories, both in the local news category: “Where is Ohio University CFO Deb Shaffer? Nobody will say” and “Council rejects attempt to expedite APR director hire, some citing ‘frustration’ with process.”
The Circleville Herald had a feature highlighted as a noteworthy story, a profile story from one of their Education Week editions, “Keeping it clean: Custodian takes pride in his work.”
The Pike County News Watchman had a feature highlighted as well, “It is never too late to graduate.”
In Michigan, The Gladwin Record & Clarion had two stories marked as noteworthy. Their feature story, “Strong roots” was listed, as was their local news story, “Restoring the lakes.”
From New Lexington, Ohio, The Perry County Tribune also had two noteworthy stories. “Fighter touches gloves with fans” was a feature choice and a local news choice was “’Hillbilly Elegy’ author, Senate candidate visits Perry County.”
Adams Publishing Group Vice President of Content Traci Bauer mentioned the goals APG had going into 2021 and how the journalists in APG worked to accomplish them.
“We approached 2021 with hopes for a better year. Around the globe, better would mean striving to defeat the pandemic. Across the nation, it meant getting to the other side of an election and the aftermath that followed,” she said.
“APG journalists brought both of those issues and many other world and national stories home with local context and perspective. Our jobs were much bigger than two behemoth issues that hundreds of journalists worldwide were covering, however.
“Our focus was on Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Boise, Idaho, and Athens, Ohio, and the hundreds of other places where APG journalists keep watch, tell compelling stories and help our communities navigate what’s going on closer to home.”