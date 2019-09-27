CIRCLEVILLE — Kevin Archer, a board member for Teays Valley Local Schools (Pickaway County), was elected the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) Central Region 2021 president-elect at the region’s fall conference on Sept. 25 in Columbus.
He will become region president on Jan. 1, 2021, following a term as president-elect.
The region president-elect’s duties including presiding over Central Region Executive Committee meetings in the absence of the president, serving as a member of the OSBA Board of Trustees for a one-year term and performing other duties related to the office.
Archer has served on the Teays Valley Board of Education for 13 years and currently serves as the board vice-president. He additionally sits on the Central Region Executive Committee and is the board’s legislative liaison and delegate to the OSBA General Assembly.
