CIRCLEVILLE — The Park District is hosting a Volunteer Appreciation and Training Day on Saturday, Feb. 29th, from 10:30 a.m. till 1 p.m. The day will include a presentation by the Ohio Nature Educators on Owls and Birds of Prey.
Following the presentation lunch will be served and then a short informational training for all volunteers, new and old. The District will be reviewing the new volunteer handbook, discussing the plans for this coming year, filling out required paperwork and of course getting to know one another while having fun.
If you have friends or relatives who would be interested in becoming volunteers, invite them along. This will be a great opportunity to introduce new people to the Park District. Kids and grandkids, as well as other family members, are welcomed to attend as well, they will likely enjoy the nature presentation too.
Email Arista Hartzler at ahartzler@pickawaycountyohio.gov for more information or to sign up for the training.