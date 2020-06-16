CIRCLEVILLE — A Circleville piano student was among the over 700 piano students of 70 teachers in the Central Ohio area recently earned awards through The National Guild of Piano Teachers.
In 2020, instead of playing in-person for a visiting adjudicator, each student performed online for adjudicators based in Texas. The state winner was Addie Keplar. Her teacher is Andrea Keil, member of the National Guild of Piano Teachers.
Hundreds of thousands of piano students across the country, and even in other countries, play individualized programs each spring, ranging from one to twenty pieces, from Bach to jazz, memorized or with music and even duets and ensembles.
Some participants are young beginners in pre-school. Other more experienced and highly motivated students perform a Diploma Program or earn the Paderewski Gold Medal for presenting a 10-piece memorized program for 10 years. Each program is judged on its own merits and students are not compared with one another.
Columbus Guild Teachers recently celebrated the finish of the 2020 online auditions with a Zoom meeting, where they were able to thank the adjudicators for their fine work — which took 41 days — even though those judges were unable to come to Ohio this year due to COVID-19.
All agreed that music has been very therapeutic during days of quarantine, with many students making tremendous progress. Judges complimented the teachers for their dedication to the music-teaching profession and for the fine preparation of the student programs.
The National Guild of Piano Teachers is based in Austin, Texas and the Columbus Chapter typically has one of the top three largest enrollments in the United States.