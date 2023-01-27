featured Area Students Achieve Academic Excllence Jan 27, 2023 Jan 27, 2023 Updated 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Colleges and universities have submitted these names for area students who have achieved high grades and/or graduated during the fall semester.Miami University students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester were:• Garyn Orahood of Orient• Kylie Wohnhas of Circleville• Jose Salinas of Ashville• Maggie Bowling of Ashville• Dylan Cameron of Circleville• Jack Latham of CirclevilleMiami University students named to the President's list for the fall semester were:• Claire Latham of Circleville• Ella Bennington of Circleville• Sydney Sharp of StoutsvilleOhio University Chillicothe students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester were:• Circleville: Randah Allen, Tori Bircher, Jaili Bowling, Jess Dickey, Hope Miller, Madison Rice, Tatum Tatman, and Nick Stanley• Williamsport: Laney PattersonOhio University Lancaster students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester were:• Amanda: Hope Oda• Ashville: Gracie Humphries• Circleville: Alexis Anderson, Brooke Anderson, Nial Jenkins, Anna Moon, Simon Pokrandt, Cade Stant, Madison Stewart, Chloe Weiss and Chris Znamenacek• South Bloomingville: Karlee Thomas• Stoutsville: Kristin StaigerOhio Northern University named this student to the Dean’s List for the fall semester was:• Maylon Conrad of WilliamsportNames and spellings are provided by these students’ respective colleges. Recipe of the Day You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Linguistics University Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Circleville Dog Wins National Best Of Breed Athletic Event Teays Valley West Middle School's Academic Superstars Pickaway Commuter: For Mosey: I Will Wait Logan Elm High School's Academic Superstars Teays Valley East Middle School's Academic Superstars Trending Recipes