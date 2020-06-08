BEXLEY — Capital University conferred degrees on nearly 600 graduates during the 2019-2020 year.
The 170th Commencement Ceremony was postponed due to restrictions on large gatherings put in place because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Area students from Pickaway County and surrounding areas were included in the 2020 graduating class at Capital University.
From Canal Winchester, Marquita Davis, Emily Eaton, Daoud Hamad, Hazel Haney, Samantha Levisay, Mikara Martin, Theresa O'Deens, Robert Woodruff and Ashley Zapparato were honored in the graduating class.
Erin Debo, Sarah Keefe and Karen Maqueda Jaime, all of Ashville, were named.
Those graduates from Circleville included Vignesh Krishnan, Jacquilyn Richardson, Regan Stonerock and Ashley Swank.
From Orient, Megan Given, Keelia Nester and Gabrielle Yates graduated.
The two graduates from Portsmouth included Madisun Bishop and Sierra Parker.
Heather Barr, of Williamsport, Rebecca DeLong, of South Bloomfield, Breeanna Marion, of Mt. Sterling, Dylan Mullen, of Amanda, and Olyvia Myers, of Groveport were also honored in the graduating class.