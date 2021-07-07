CIRCLEVILLE — The following students have been named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio and Marietta College.
To be named to the Dean's List at Muskingum University, students must earn a term GPA of 3.60 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.
The local students include Cheyenne Van Gundy, of Circleville; Skylar Lafferty, of Commercial Point; Garrett Mitchel, of Laurelville.
At Marietta College, about 100 students were named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.74. The following students are from the area:
Molly Caudill, of Circleville, is majoring in management and is a graduate of Logan Elm High School.
Christian Ryanm of Canal Winchester, is majoring in petroleum engineering and is a graduate of Canal Winchester High School.
Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy back in 1797, the college was officially chartered in 1835.
Today, Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The college offers more than 50 majors and is consistently ranked as one of the top regional comprehensive colleges by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review, as well as one of the nation's best by Forbes.com.
Marietta was selected seventh in the nation according to the Brookings Institution's rankings of colleges by their highest value added, regardless of major.