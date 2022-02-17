CIRCLEVILLE — More and more local students from Pickaway County and surrounding areas are making their names known at high-education institutions around the nation.
Close to home, Walsh University, in North Canton, Ohio, congratulated the 635 students who qualified for the fall 2021 dean’s list.
Students enrolled for at least 12 credits who achieve a grade average of 3.5 or higher in any semester are included on the dean’s list. Part-time students are considered for the dean’s list in the semester their class status changes.
Among the students who qualified for the dean’s list are 29 international students and 62 out-of-state students. Walsh University recognized and applauded the hard work and dedication this academic achievement represents!
Among the dean's list recipients are: Katelyn Loughman, of Ashville.
In Atlanta, Georgia, David Claffey, of Orient, made the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester as well, at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
At another prestigious university, Miami University (Oxford, Ohio) students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the dean's list recognizing academic excellence.
Those local students include:
• Dylan Cameron, of Circleville, who is earning a B.S. in business in finance, information systems and analytics.
• Julia Dotson, of New Holland, who is earning a B.A. in architecture in architecture.
• Sydney Dowden, of Circleville, who is earning a B.S. in engineering in chemical engineering.
• Logan Duchon, of Orient, who is earning a B.S. in business in undeclared — business.
• Tommy Fowler, of Canal Winchester, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in data analytics.
• Kayla Hughes, of Canal Winchester, who is earning a Bachelor of Music in music education.
• Lauren Mueller, of Canal Winchester, who is earning a Bachelor of Science in speech path and audiology, art therapy.
• Reagan Stiverson, of Stoutsville, who is earning a B.S. in kinesiology, nutrients and health in kinesiology.
• Michael Stupski, of Ashville, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in political science.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have also been named to the president's list, recognizing academic excellence.
Those local students include:
• Maddy Amspaugh, of Kingston, who is earning a B.S. in education, Master of Education in primary education PK-5, literacy and language.
• Maggie Bowling of Ashville, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in english: literature, psychology.
• Emily Bricker, of Canal Winchester, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in biology, premedical studies.
• Dom Doukakis, of Canal Winchester, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in political science.
• Stew Gentry, of Canal Winchester, who is earning a B.S. in business in marketing.
• Sara Hoop, of Mount Sterling, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in public health.
• Grace Lance, of Canal Winchester, who is earning a B.S. in family science, B.S. in social work in family science, social work.
• Emma Martin, of Circleville, who is earning a Bachelor of Arts in linguistics.
• Avery Nack, of Canal Winchester, who is earning a B.S. in nursing in nursing.
• Isaac Roese, of Ashville, who is earning a B.S. in business in finance.
In northern Ohio, the following local students have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl.
The dean's list recognizes students who earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more graded hours during the semester.
Shelby Brown, of Mount Sterling, is a graduate of Grove City High School majoring in psychology who was named to the dean's list.
David Kane, of Orient, is a graduate of Central Crossing High School and is majoring in theatre acting and directing. Kane was also named on the dean's list.
Allison Snider, of Canal Winchester, is a graduate of Bloom-Carroll High School and was named on BWU's dean's list.
Another school in Atlanta, Georgia is Georgia State University, who has also announced their dean's list students of the fall 2021 semester, one of which includes Destiny White, of Ashville.
In Angola, Indiana, Trine University students were named to the president's list for the fall 2021 term.
To earn president's list honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
Two local students were named, including Anna Gill, of Ashville, and Joseph Grigsby, of Mount Sterling.
Another school in northern Ohio, University of Findlay, the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester has been announced.
Local students include:
• Daniel Fairchild and Austin Snyder, of Groveport;
• Madelyn Koehler, of Canal Winchester;
• Sydney Spires, of Circleville;
• Abigail Tooill, of Amanda;
• Caroline Winter, of Ashville.
An out-of-state university, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, announced the Alayna Marie Cowan, of Canal Winchester, has been named to the dean's list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Cowan, a sophomore majoring in environmental studies, was named to the dean's list for the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
More than 6,700 students at Nebraska were named to the dean's list for the fall semester.
Another large Ohio school, Youngstown State University, named Hannah Olger, criminal justice major from Canal Winchester, to the president's list for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average in the fall semester 2021.
To be eligible for the president's list, honorees must be full-time undergraduate students with a 4.0 GPA for least 12 semester hours of classes.
The following local Youngstown State University students also have been named to the dean's list for fall Semester 2021:
Olger was also named to dean's list, and Brooklyn Probasco, of Williamsport, was named as well.
Probasco is majoring in forensic science.
Dean's list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the Fall semester.