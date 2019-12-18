COMMERCIAL POINT — According to Pickaway County Sheriff Robert B. Radcliff, on December 12, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County ICAC Task Force executed a search warrant at 181 Cottonwood Place Commercial Point.
Deputies at the scene recovered several electronic devices that contained child pornography. The suspect — Andy Anderson, age 39, of the above address, was taken into custody and transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
The sheriff would like to also thank Commercial Point Police Department for their assistance in the execution of the search warrant.
Anderson is charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
This incident remains under investigation by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Franklin County ICAC Task Force.