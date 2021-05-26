CIRCLEVILLE — Just over 20 oil paintings by local artist Jesse Patterson will fill the ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle second floor private gallery space for the month of June.
A variety of landscapes, wildlife and still lifes will be available for viewing and purchase. The show titled “As I See It: Paintings by Jesse Patterson” begins its four-week show on Friday, June 4 at 4 p.m. at 135 West Main Street in Downtown Historic Circleville. The art show will run June 4 through June 27, 2021.
“Mr. Patterson is an imaginative painter” stated ArtsaRound President Dale Herron. “He does not always paint as things are, but as he feels or imagines they should be.”
The artist paints in various styles, but specializes in realism and impressionism.
“I’ve been painting with oils for 40 years and recently, I’ve been incorporating acrylic paints into my art, either as under painting or finish painting” said the artist.
“I tend to be a mood painter.” Mr. Patterson grow up in Pickaway County and his past art shows were spotlighted at the former Berger Hospital art wall and several shows at the local Deer Creek Resort and Conference Center, also in the county.
“Jesse is also known for his mural projects and painting of historical subjects. He has been a consignment painter for years.” stated Gallery Director JP Pennell.
“We are so excited to land this show for Circleville and our relatively new gallery. The artist can be contacted for consignment pieces at 740-506-6114. All paintings in this show are available for purchase and can be picked up after June 27.
ArtsaRound formed in 2001 and is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting art and artists in Pickaway County and the regional area.