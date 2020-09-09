CIRCLEVILLE — Glass Pumpkins, Halloween Cats and Ghosts…..Oh My! The new ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle welcomes London, Ohio, glass artist Matt Takacs for a sidewalk event Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to around 6 p.m.
The gallery is located at 135 West Main Street in the heart of Historical Downtown Circleville.
“With his BFA degree in Glass Art from OSU, Mr. Takacs has become well known in our area,” states Gallery Director J.P. Pennell. “Known for many glass designs and pieces, he is locally sought after for his pumpkins, fall cats and ghosts while set up at our town’s big event which would normally happen in October.”
ArtsaRound’s purpose is to promote all art forms and this sidewalk event allows citizens to stroll by while doing their Downtown seasonal shopping.
Takacs says, “I have been interested in art most of my life and enjoy the act of making an object. While attending OSU, I learned many techniques and expanded my knowledge about glass and what can be created with glass. After completing college, I was fortunate enough to become an assistant studio technician at Glass Axis in Columbus Ohio. Currently, I work in a warehouse which actually gives me more time to create art in my home and garage with my torch and kiln.”
The ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle is housed in the former Marfield Bank Building owned by the Pickaway County Historical Society, a rare pie-shaped property that was part of the original circle of Circleville.
The gallery is manned by local volunteers Fridays 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hours may vary based on volunteer availability, special classes, gallery events and other advertised downtown events.
Look for more gallery information on Facebook or email PickawayArtsaRound@gmail.com.