ASHLAND — The following students are member of the Ashland University honors program.
Alexis Butterbaugh of Stoutsville, Ohio is a member of the honors program at Ashland University. Butterbaugh is majoring in biology. Butterbaugh is a 2017 graduate of Amanda-Clearcreek High School.
Elizabeth Welsh of Canal Winchester, Ohio is a member of the honors program at Ashland University. Welsh is majoring in French. She is the daughter of Jill Welsh. Welsh is a 2018 graduate of Canal Winchester High School.
The Honors Program at Ashland University provides academically talented undergraduate students cross-disciplinary experiences, participation in an intellectual community devoted to discussion and dialogue, and special projects and courses that challenge the mind. The experiences students have through the Honors Program will be challenging but they will also make students more appealing to top graduate schools and employers.
Ashland University, which has been ranked in the top 200 colleges and universities in U.S. News and World Report’s National Universities category, is a mid-sized, private university conveniently located a short distance from Akron, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio. Ashland University values the individual student and offers a unique educational experience that combines the challenge of strong, applied academic programs with a faculty and staff who build nurturing relationships with their students.