The Ashville Harrison High School alumni banquet is scheduled for June 4 this year.
"We invite folks who graduated or attended AHHS," Sandy Mulloy ('62), said. "The last class to graduate was 1962; those who moved on to Teays Valley, or any school or any situation, and who went to Ashville High are invited to attend. If you have attended with your spouse or partner and they are deceased, we welcome you to still attend, just let us know,"
Organizers are requesting the Teays Valley class members of '63, '64, and '65 for their assistance with collecting information on students who attended of AHHS.
They would like contact information by April 22 as invites will go out late April.
Please email Janice Gaines Seymour ('62) at jseymour.columbus.rr.com, phone 740-983-2829 (home) OR Mulloy at at sandymulloy@hotmail.com, phone 614-354-7602 (cell) or 614-443-5926 (home).
"Any help anyone can lend would be appreciated," Mulloy added.