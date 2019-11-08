ASHVILLE — The Ashville Kiwanis Club is celebrating 58th year serving the greater Ashville area by providing community service to its residents. In 1961, the club was chartered as an offshoot of the Circleville club and they have been active ever since.
To recognize this anniversary, the Ashville Kiwanis Club will be holding an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Village Chapel Church, 30 Circleville Avenue, Ashville. The open house is an opportunity for you to learn about how we serve the greater Ashville area through community service and how you can be a part of it.
Ashville Kiwanis is known for its annual Easter Egg Hunt, Teays Valley scholarships, serving the residents of Louise Terrace, helping feed the hungry and a variety of other service projects.
If you have an interest in giving back to the community that has offered so much to you, this is your chance to meet the men and women who have made this commitment.
Be our guest for a meal prepared by the ladies of Village Chapel and stay for an informative program.