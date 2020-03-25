ASHVILLE — In response to the “stay at home” order issued by Gov. Mike DeWine effective Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:59 p.m and for the safety of our staff and the public, the Ashville Mayor’s Court has issued an Order of Public Emergency while we all deal with the impacts of the COVID-19.
During this period, our office will be open our regular hours but all court hearings will be continued to a date to be determined in the near future.
Please note:
• Traffic Arraignment cases will not be conducted for at least the next 60 days.
• Scheduled hearings before the Magistrate will be rescheduled and a notice of the new court date will be sent to the address the court has on file.
We will continuously be updating and evaluating the new dates as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves. For any defendants, who are questioning when their cases will be rescheduled, please feel free to contact at the phone number listed above.