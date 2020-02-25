WEATHERFORD, Oklahoma — One hundred thirty-seven Southwestern Oklahoma State University students were recently honored for their academic achievements and service.

The students were honored at an Academic Recognition ceremony/reception held Feb. 23 on the Weatherford campus.

Campus nominating committees select the students based on academic achievements, service to the community, leadership in extracurricular activities and potential for continued success.

Ashville’s Peyton Mae Theado was selected.

