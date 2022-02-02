HARROGATE, Tenn. — Seraya Lyons, of Ashville, Ohio, was named to the Lincoln Memorial University Dean's List for the fall semester of 2021.
To be placed on dean's list, the student must be a full-time undergraduate student and have a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the semester. A total of 538 undergraduate students were recognized for their academic achievements.
Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies.
The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tenn. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the office of admissions at 423-869-6280 or email at admissions@LMUnet.edu.