HARROGATE, Tennessee — Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) has announced Seraya Lyons, of Ashville, Ohio was placed on the Dean’s List for the Fall semester of 2020.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. Over 600 undergraduate students were named to the Dean’s List.
Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee.