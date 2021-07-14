ATLANTA — The Atlanta United Methodist Church celebrated its 125th birthday!
The church first opened its doors on July 5, 1896. To honor this occasion, a Vacation Bible School Program was planned and shared with the children of the community during the week of June 7-11, with a closing celebration for the entire community, past and present, on Sunday, June 13.
During the week, children were introduced to the way of life in 1896 by discussing how lifestyles have changed along with clothing and transportation. The children had the opportunity to learn how to use hand tools, grind coffee and churn butter.
The children learned about the story of creation, were reminded that the Kingdom of God belongs to all of us by learning about Jesus and the children, helped strengthen their faith with the story of Jesus walking on water, were taught to focus on Jesus with the story of Martha and Mary and were taught salvation through Paul.
Throughout the week snacks, games, crafts, stories and songs were shared by the children in the church’s handmade cafe, railroad station, general store and carpenters shop meant to replicate the town in 1896. The church was then blessed with a full house at its celebration on June 13, with multiple families and generations coming home to rejoice and share beautiful memories!
Pastor Sam Harnish, District Superintendent Tim Bias and VBS Director Rachel Speakman were among the speakers during this historic event. Jill Riddle provided piano and organ accompaniment, along with Cyndi Carnein playing the dulcimer. The service was constructed to replicate a church service from the time, but also included an opportunity for congregation members to share stories and the children to share songs from the past week.
Afterward a free community meal was provided, which allowed everyone in attendance the opportunity to share in fellowship together. Members of the Atlanta United Methodist Church invite everyone to attend service with them, every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
For more information about the church, events or to watch the live stream of the anniversary service, please visit Facebook.com/atlantaumc.