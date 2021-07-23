CIRCLEVILLE — As part of the Ohio Christian University capital campaign to restore one of their buildings — the university church — Atomic Credit Union was pleased to offer them a $1,000 donation toward their effort.
“Thank you so much for the wonderful gift from Atomic Credit Union. Your sharing of time and treasure is a wonderful blessing to Ohio Christian, and to those that God has called us to serve” stated Ohio Christian University Vice President of Advancement Matt Hunnell.
John Lambert, Atomic Credit Union Regional Manager, was able to provide the donation on behalf of the Credit Union. Hunnell also thanked him for taking his time to come out and support their celebration.
Atomic Credit Union is a third-year recipient of Forbes Magazine Best-in-State Credit Union. We serve over 59,000 members at 14 branch locations in Southern Ohio and operate a total of 50 student-run credit union branches in local area schools.
In addition to brick and mortar branches, you have 24/7 access to your account through the mobile app and digital banking. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity Lender