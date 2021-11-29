CHILLICOTHE — Atomic Credit Union is pleased to announce that Lori Hatfield is now the assistant branch manager of the Chillicothe — Bridge Street branch, located at 1326 North Bridge Street.
Hatfield graduated from Adena High School and is currently finishing up her Business Administration degree at American Public University. She has been an Atomic employee for six years.
Hatfield has been with her partner, Brian, for 15 years and together they have two teenage daughters, Daylin and Aubrey. In her spare time, Hatfield enjoys spending time with her family and going on random adventures. She looks forward to serving the Ross County community and growing within her career!
Atomic Credit Union is a third-year recipient of Forbes Magazine Best-in-State Credit Union. They serve over 60,000 members at 14 branch locations in Southern Ohio and operate a total of 50 student-run credit union branches in local area schools.
In addition to brick and mortar branches, people have 24/7 access to their account through the mobile app and digital banking. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.