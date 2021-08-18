CIRCLEVILLE — Proceeds from the Be Local Buy Local Crawl benefitted the Armed Forces Relief Project, which is a 501c3 formed by the Desert Knights Motorcycle Club of Central Ohio.
The Be Local Buy Local Crawl was an event this past June that encouraged shopping local and exploration of Downtown Circleville. Participants in the crawl purchased a passport and redeemed it at local businesses. From the sale of passports, along with donations from the community, The Attract Tourism Foundation and Pickaway County Visitors Bureau were able to donate $1,000 to The Armed Forces Relief Project.
The event was coordinated by Ashley Tait, of Tootles, and Jenny Rhoads, of Pickaway County Visitors Bureau. Both were excited to have the opportunity to work together within their entities to help bring the community together for a great weekend of supporting local businesses.
“When I learned about the mission of their organization, I knew it was something our organization wanted to support. The Desert Knights have been very supportive of our community and I am glad we got to help them. I look forward to working with them on future endeavors,” said Rhoads.
The Be Local Buy Local Crawl was part of the Coughlin Event Series and was made possible with support from The Savings Bank. Jennifer Koening, owner of Scioto Valley Coffee, was also a large contributor to the event.
“When we all work together, it makes me proud to be a Circleville resident. I am hoping to see more collaborative events in our city and county in the near future,” added Rhoads.
The Desert Knights will also be kicking off a food drive in September to distribute later in the year to those in need, including veterans and their families. For more information on how to donate, contact sledge@desertknightsmc.com or visit Armed Forces Relief Project on Facebook.
As a thank you to the community, the Desert Knights will be giving away free hot dogs and hamburgers in Downtown Circleville on Saturday, Sept. 11.