CIRCLEVILLE — Beth Livingston is set to visit and site tour for her fictional book, "Mt. Olive," set at Mt. Oval and surrounding sites on Saturday, July 31 at 2 p.m.
Author Livingston will speak about using historical Mt. Oval House and Farm, 3601 Emerson Road, Circleville, and surrounding sites, including Circleville, in the 1890's for the story.
There is a small admission cost. Livingston will speak and visitors will tour the house to see how each room fits into the narrative. Area maps will be available to visit other areas utilized in the book.
Mt. Oval is owned and operated by the Pickaway County Historical and Genealogical Society. For more information, call 740-474-1495.