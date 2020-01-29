Circleville Rotary Club

Pictured from left to right is Bryan Black, Robert McCrady and Warren Spangler.

 Submitted Photo

At the Jan. 23 meeting of the Circleville Rotary Club, President Robert McCrady welcomes Teays Valley student, Haylee Grant, as the student guest.

Bryan Black, a fourth-generation livestock and grain farmer from Canal Winchester was the guest speaker.

He spoke about a book titled, “The Last First Sergeant,” by Layton Black. Bryan told some of the stories that happened to Layton, who parachuted out of a plane at night during WWII and landed not knowing where he was until he heard a cow’s moo and realized he was in a field of cows.

Layton was Bryan’s uncle.

