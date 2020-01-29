At the Jan. 23 meeting of the Circleville Rotary Club, President Robert McCrady welcomes Teays Valley student, Haylee Grant, as the student guest.
Bryan Black, a fourth-generation livestock and grain farmer from Canal Winchester was the guest speaker.
He spoke about a book titled, “The Last First Sergeant,” by Layton Black. Bryan told some of the stories that happened to Layton, who parachuted out of a plane at night during WWII and landed not knowing where he was until he heard a cow’s moo and realized he was in a field of cows.
Layton was Bryan’s uncle.