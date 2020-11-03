Baer-Hamlton wedding
Jessica Ryan Baer and Peyton Jay Hamilton wed on Sept. 5 at Circleville First Church. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Jay Neff.
Baer, daughter of Shawn and Angie Baer of Circleville and Hamilton is the son of Jeremy and Michelle Hamilton of Ashville.
Baer is a graduate of New Hope Christian Academy and Hocking College. She is currently employed as a registered nurse at Pickaway Manor Care Center in Circleville.
Hamilton is a graduate of Teays Valley High School and Malone University. He currently is employed at Advance CNC Machining in Grove City.
The bridesmaids were sister of the groom Presley Hamilton, and friends of the bride Tricia Bidwell, Michaela McRoberts, Aliya Long, and Jessica Nagy.
The best man was the brother of the groom Parker Hamilton and the groomsmen were brother of the groom Lewey Hamilton, brothers of the bride Tyler and Hayden Baer, and friend of the groom Gabe Bartholow.