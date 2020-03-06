CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Bar Association recently voted to benefit Uptown Circleville and Ted Lewis Park renovations with the proceeds from this year’s .5K fundraiser.
This will be the second year for the Bar Association’s .5K fundraiser. The fundraiser is a “fun run” from one bar to another for half a kilometer. Participants don’t have to run, they can walk or even ride in a vehicle provided by a sponsor. This year’s .5K is slated for Thursday, May 14 and will start at Shifty’s Tavern and proceed to The Thirsty Parrot on Washington Street.
Last year, the Bar Association raised $7,000, which was contributed toward the fairgrounds renovations. This year the Bar Association voted to donate the proceeds to Uptown Circleville and to planned renovations at Ted Lewis Park.
Registration for the race is available at the bar association’s website, https://www.pcbalaw.org/