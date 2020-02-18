PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in their respective colleges in the fall 2019 semester.
Zoe Barnes, of Circlville, a Civil Engineering major, has been named.
The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean’s List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
