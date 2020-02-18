PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in their respective colleges in the fall 2019 semester.

Zoe Barnes, of Circlville, a Civil Engineering major, has been named.

The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean’s List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.

UW-Platteville, founded in 1866 and located in Southwest Wisconsin, is home to approximately 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students. For more information on the university visit www.uwplatt.edu.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments