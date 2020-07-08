Market Steer

Class One

1st Place — Delaney Sark

2nd Place — Chloe Kidd

3rd Place — Mackenzie Henry

4th Place — Avery Hines

Class Two

1st Place — Aubrey Clark

2nd Place — Delaney Sark

3rd Place — Wyatt Elliott

4th Place — Matthew Ruff

Class Three

1st Place —Makayla Fannin

2nd Place — Kendra Linsey

3rd Place — Natalie Brown

Class Four

1st Place — Aubrey Clark

2nd Place — Caroline Winter

3rd Place — Destiny Reed

4th Place — Kaleb Fannin

Grand Champion Market Steer — Aubrey Clark - Pickaway Bandits

Reserve Champion — Caroline Winter — Saddle & Sirloin

3rd Place — Makayla Fannin — Scioto Sassafras

4th Place — Destiny Reed — Walnut Wonder Workers

5th Place — Aubrey Clark — Pickaway Bandits

Grand Champion Pickaway Co Born & Raised — Caroline Winter — Saddle & Sirloin

Reserve Champion Pickaway Co Born & Raised — Makayla Fannin — Scioto Sassafras

Market Dairy Steer

Class One

1st Place — Chloe Kidd

2nd Place — Ellie Kidd

Grand Champion Market Dairy Steer — Chloe Kidd — Country Clovers

Reserve Champion Market Dairy Steer — Ellie Kidd — Country Clovers

Steer Rate of Gain

1st Place — Avery Hines — Madison Livewires

2nd Place — Wyatt Elliott — Lucky Clovers

3rd Place — Mackenzie Henry — Deercreek Livestock

4th Place — Aubrey Clark — Pickaway Bandits

5th Place — Destiny Reed — Walnut Wonder Workers

Dairy Beef Feeders

Class One

1st Place — Olivia Dick

2nd Place — Naomi Kinne

3rd Place — Alyssa Steele

Class Two

1st Place — Addie Keplar

2nd Place — Audrey Keplar

3rd Place — Luke Linton

4th Place — Zachary Martin

5th Place — Davis Dick

Class Three

1st Place — Ella Foster

2nd Place — Carley Stone

3rd Place — Emma Smith

4th Place — Brinleigh Gygi

Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder — Ella Foster — Saddle & Sirloin

Reserve Champion — Carley Stone — Country Clovers

3rd Place — Audrey Keplar — Walnut Wonder Workers

4th Place — Addie Keplar — Walnut Wonder Workers

5th Place — Olivia Dick — Lucky Clovers

Beef Feeder Calves

Class One

1st Place — Hannah Mullins

2nd Place — Arianna Miles

3rd Place — Peyton Cooksey

4th Place — Natalie Brown

5th Place — Natalie Brown

6th Place — Autumn Bailes

Class Two

1st Place — Aubrey Clark

2nd Place — Caroline Winter

3rd Place — Nathan Videkovich

4th Place — Bryson Dudgeon

5th Place — Carley Stone

6th Place — Aubrey Cain

7th Place — Michaela Barney

Grand Champion — Aubrey Clark — Pickaway Bandits

Reserve Champion — Hannah Mullins — Saddle & Sirloin

Breeding Classes

Crossbred

Junior Calf

1st Place — Marcy Dudgeon

Junior Yearling

1st Place — Delaney Sark

2nd Place — Maddox Arledge

3rd Place — Brianna Helser

Beef Cow

1st Place — Bailey Reid

Beef Cow with Calf

1st Place — Avery Hines

Grand Champion Crossbred — Delaney Sark — Wild Wild West

Reserve Champion Crossbred — Maddox Arledge — Washington Hill Climbers

Shorthorn

Junior Calf

1st Place — Bryson Dudgeon

Junior Yearling

1st Place — Caroline Winter

2nd Place — Avery Hines

Grand Champion Shorthorn — Caroline Winter — Saddle & Sirloin

Reserve Champion Shorthorn — Bryson Dudgeon — Pickaway Bandits

Simmental

Junior Calf

1st Place —Emma Pritchard

Junior Yearling

1st Place — Emma Pritchard

Senior Yearling

1st Place — Matthew Ruff

2nd Place — Mitchell Ruff

Grand Champion Simmental — Emma Pritchard — Squeaks & Squeals

Reserve Champion Simmental — Emma Pritchard — Squeaks & Squeals

Sim-Solution

Junior Calf

1st Place — Nathan Videkovich

Junior Yearling

1st Place — Emma Pritchard

2nd Place — Avery Hines

Senior Yearling

1st Place — Nathan Videkovich

Grand Champion Sim-Solution — Nathan Videkovich — Walnut Wonder Workers

Reserve Champion Crossbred — Emma Pritchard — Squeaks & Squeals

Overall Grand Champion Beef Breeding — Caroline Winter — Saddle & Sirloin

Overall Reserve Champion Beef Breeding — Nathan Videkvich — Walnut Wonder Workers

3rd Place - Emma Pritchard — Squeaks & Squeals

4th Place - Emma Pritchard — Squeaks & Squeals

5th Place - Bryson Dudgeon — Pickaway Bandits

