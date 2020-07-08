Market Steer
Class One
1st Place — Delaney Sark
2nd Place — Chloe Kidd
3rd Place — Mackenzie Henry
4th Place — Avery Hines
Class Two
1st Place — Aubrey Clark
2nd Place — Delaney Sark
3rd Place — Wyatt Elliott
4th Place — Matthew Ruff
Class Three
1st Place —Makayla Fannin
2nd Place — Kendra Linsey
3rd Place — Natalie Brown
Class Four
1st Place — Aubrey Clark
2nd Place — Caroline Winter
3rd Place — Destiny Reed
4th Place — Kaleb Fannin
Grand Champion Market Steer — Aubrey Clark - Pickaway Bandits
Reserve Champion — Caroline Winter — Saddle & Sirloin
3rd Place — Makayla Fannin — Scioto Sassafras
4th Place — Destiny Reed — Walnut Wonder Workers
5th Place — Aubrey Clark — Pickaway Bandits
Grand Champion Pickaway Co Born & Raised — Caroline Winter — Saddle & Sirloin
Reserve Champion Pickaway Co Born & Raised — Makayla Fannin — Scioto Sassafras
Market Dairy Steer
Class One
1st Place — Chloe Kidd
2nd Place — Ellie Kidd
Grand Champion Market Dairy Steer — Chloe Kidd — Country Clovers
Reserve Champion Market Dairy Steer — Ellie Kidd — Country Clovers
Steer Rate of Gain
1st Place — Avery Hines — Madison Livewires
2nd Place — Wyatt Elliott — Lucky Clovers
3rd Place — Mackenzie Henry — Deercreek Livestock
4th Place — Aubrey Clark — Pickaway Bandits
5th Place — Destiny Reed — Walnut Wonder Workers
Dairy Beef Feeders
Class One
1st Place — Olivia Dick
2nd Place — Naomi Kinne
3rd Place — Alyssa Steele
Class Two
1st Place — Addie Keplar
2nd Place — Audrey Keplar
3rd Place — Luke Linton
4th Place — Zachary Martin
5th Place — Davis Dick
Class Three
1st Place — Ella Foster
2nd Place — Carley Stone
3rd Place — Emma Smith
4th Place — Brinleigh Gygi
Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder — Ella Foster — Saddle & Sirloin
Reserve Champion — Carley Stone — Country Clovers
3rd Place — Audrey Keplar — Walnut Wonder Workers
4th Place — Addie Keplar — Walnut Wonder Workers
5th Place — Olivia Dick — Lucky Clovers
Beef Feeder Calves
Class One
1st Place — Hannah Mullins
2nd Place — Arianna Miles
3rd Place — Peyton Cooksey
4th Place — Natalie Brown
5th Place — Natalie Brown
6th Place — Autumn Bailes
Class Two
1st Place — Aubrey Clark
2nd Place — Caroline Winter
3rd Place — Nathan Videkovich
4th Place — Bryson Dudgeon
5th Place — Carley Stone
6th Place — Aubrey Cain
7th Place — Michaela Barney
Grand Champion — Aubrey Clark — Pickaway Bandits
Reserve Champion — Hannah Mullins — Saddle & Sirloin
Breeding Classes
Crossbred
Junior Calf
1st Place — Marcy Dudgeon
Junior Yearling
1st Place — Delaney Sark
2nd Place — Maddox Arledge
3rd Place — Brianna Helser
Beef Cow
1st Place — Bailey Reid
Beef Cow with Calf
1st Place — Avery Hines
Grand Champion Crossbred — Delaney Sark — Wild Wild West
Reserve Champion Crossbred — Maddox Arledge — Washington Hill Climbers
Shorthorn
Junior Calf
1st Place — Bryson Dudgeon
Junior Yearling
1st Place — Caroline Winter
2nd Place — Avery Hines
Grand Champion Shorthorn — Caroline Winter — Saddle & Sirloin
Reserve Champion Shorthorn — Bryson Dudgeon — Pickaway Bandits
Simmental
Junior Calf
1st Place —Emma Pritchard
Junior Yearling
1st Place — Emma Pritchard
Senior Yearling
1st Place — Matthew Ruff
2nd Place — Mitchell Ruff
Grand Champion Simmental — Emma Pritchard — Squeaks & Squeals
Reserve Champion Simmental — Emma Pritchard — Squeaks & Squeals
Sim-Solution
Junior Calf
1st Place — Nathan Videkovich
Junior Yearling
1st Place — Emma Pritchard
2nd Place — Avery Hines
Senior Yearling
1st Place — Nathan Videkovich
Grand Champion Sim-Solution — Nathan Videkovich — Walnut Wonder Workers
Reserve Champion Crossbred — Emma Pritchard — Squeaks & Squeals
Overall Grand Champion Beef Breeding — Caroline Winter — Saddle & Sirloin
Overall Reserve Champion Beef Breeding — Nathan Videkvich — Walnut Wonder Workers
3rd Place - Emma Pritchard — Squeaks & Squeals
4th Place - Emma Pritchard — Squeaks & Squeals
5th Place - Bryson Dudgeon — Pickaway Bandits