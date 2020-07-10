Showmanship
Senior
1st Place — Nathan Videkovich
2nd Place — Caroline Winter
3rd Place — Emma Pritchard
4th Place — Destiny Reed
5th Place — Hannah Mullins
6th Place — Delaney Sark
7th Place — Chloe Kidd
8th Place — Kendra Lindsey
9th Place — Mackenzie Henry
10th Place — Ella Foster
Intermediate
1st Place — Aubrey Clark
2nd Place — Brianna Helser
3rd Place — Kaleb Fannin
4th Place — Makayla Fannin
5th Place — Mitchell Ruff
6th Place — Olivia Dick
7th Place — Addie Keplar
8th Place — Brinleigh Gygi
Junior
1st Place — Natalie Brown
2nd Place — Peyton Cooksey
3rd Place — Avery Hines
4th Place — Autumn Bailes
5th Place — Davis Dick