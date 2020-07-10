Showmanship

Senior

1st Place — Nathan Videkovich

2nd Place — Caroline Winter

3rd Place — Emma Pritchard

4th Place — Destiny Reed

5th Place — Hannah Mullins

6th Place — Delaney Sark

7th Place — Chloe Kidd

8th Place — Kendra Lindsey

9th Place — Mackenzie Henry

10th Place — Ella Foster

Intermediate

1st Place — Aubrey Clark

2nd Place — Brianna Helser

3rd Place — Kaleb Fannin

4th Place — Makayla Fannin

5th Place — Mitchell Ruff

6th Place — Olivia Dick

7th Place — Addie Keplar

8th Place — Brinleigh Gygi

Junior

1st Place — Natalie Brown

2nd Place — Peyton Cooksey

3rd Place — Avery Hines

4th Place — Autumn Bailes

5th Place — Davis Dick

