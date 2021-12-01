ASHVILLE — Are you interested in becoming a birder, but are overwhelmed with the dozens of species present during the spring migration?
Winter provides a unique opportunity to focus on only a fraction of the species at one time. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Natural Areas and Preserves invites you to attend a winter resident bird ID workshop at Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve.
Naturalists Jim Osborne and Meghan Ellis will help you gain the skills and tools needed to become a more confident birder. This workshop is a perfect opportunity for beginning birders and those interested in contributing to local bird counts. Join us Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. as we explore several habitats and discover which winter birds call them home.
Participants should dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear for hiking. Binoculars are highly encouraged, a few will be available for use. This hike is great for kids of all ages. Registration is required for this free event.
To register, please email Meghan.Ellis@dnr.state.oh.us.
When: Saturday, Dec. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 4792 Hagerty Road, Ashville, Ohio 43103
Difficulty: Easy-Moderate with slight uphill and downhill slopes
Distance: One mile