CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth Berger Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2022 on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Oakley Diantha Massie made her entrance at 3:29 p.m. on Jan. 5, weighing six pounds and 14 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches long.
Oakley is the daughter of Jarod and Hillary (Stump) Massie, of Lancaster.
Hillary said this was her second time giving birth at Berger, and both times have been amazing.
“My first delivery was with my son in May of 2017, stated Hillary. “I was so surprised that I had the first baby of the new year. Dr. Yost and the maternity nurses were all so incredible.”
Oakley will be the fourth member of the Massie family, joining her four-year-old brother, Charlie. The family is at home doing well while settling into their new routine.
