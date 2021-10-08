CIRCLEVILLE — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.
Donors of all blood types — especially type O — and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.
Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the delta variant.
As cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10 percent, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.
Historically low inventory levels
The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks.
The supply of types O positive and O negative blood, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month — well below the ideal five-day supply.
“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross.
“While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”
Don’t wait. People across the country depend on the generosity of blood donors. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.**
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through mid-October:
Fairfield County
• Amanda
Oct. 19: 2-7 p.m., Amanda Fire Department, 211 North Johns Street
• Baltimore
Oct. 19: 1-7 p.m., VFW Post 3761, 2155 Reynoldsburg Baltimore Road
• Carroll
Oct. 9: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Hope Community Church of the Nazarene, 3570 Coonpath Road
• Lancaster
Oct. 12: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fairfield County Job and Family Services, 239 West Main Street
Oct. 14: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fairfield County Job and Family Services, 239 West Main Street
Oct. 14: 2-7 p.m., St. Mark Church, 324 Gay Street
Oct. 20: 1-7 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 245 East Chestnut
Oct. 26: 12-6 p.m., Johns Family Community Blood Drive, 343 East Walnut Street
• Pickerington
Oct. 10: 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Road
Oct. 12: 1-6 p.m., Pickerington Church of the Nazarene, 11775 Pickerington Road NW
Oct. 21: 1- 6 p.m., Pickerington Church of the Nazarene, 11775 Pickerington Road NW
Oct. 26: 1-6 p.m., Pickerington Church of the Nazarene, 11775 Pickerington Road NW
Oct. 28: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., OhioHealth Pickerington Medical Campus, 1010 Refugee Road
Oct. 28: 1-6 p.m., Pickerington Church of the Nazarene, 11775 Pickerington Road NW
_______________
Fayette County
• Washington Court House
Oct. 12: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 301 East Market Place
Oct. 14: 1-6 p.m., Adena Fayette Medical Center, 1510 Columbus Avenue
_______________
Madison County
• Plain City
Oct. 23: 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Maranatha Community Fellowship, 6240 Lucas Road
Oct. 30: 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Journey Community Church, 11100 Lafayette-Plain City Road
_______________
Pickaway County
• Circleville
Oct. 13: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 East Mound Street
_______________
Ross County
• Bainbridge
Oct. 15: 1-6 p.m., Tri-County Community Building, 4715 state Route 41
• Chillicothe
Oct. 22: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., South Central Ohio Chapter, 181 North Bridge Street
Oct. 25: 1-6 p.m., Christian Life Tabernacle, 3017 Egypt Pike
Oct. 28: 12-5 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 40 East 4th Street
Oct. 28: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Tabernacle Baptist Church, 221 East Main Street
Oct. 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., iHeartMEDIA Blood Bash at the South Central Ohio Chapter, 181 North Bridge Street
Save time during donation
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer.
To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.