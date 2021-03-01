CIRCLEVILLE — March is Red Cross Month. You can be part of the humanitarian mission of the American Red Cross by donating blood.
For patients in the emergency room, fighting cancer or facing a life-threatening illness, help can’t wait. Healthy donors are needed now to help ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergency and everyday medical treatments.
The Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. As part of this effort, plasma from standard blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Medical conditions and emergencies don’t stop for a pandemic. You can help by encouraging others to sign up to donate blood.
Below are the blood drives that are open to the public in March.
• Pickaway County District Library — Koch Meeting Room: Tuesday, March 2, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary.
• OhioHealth Berger Hospital — Drive will be held at the Trinity Lutheran located at 135 East Mound Street: Wednesday, March 3, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: BergerHospital.
• Trinity Lutheran Church — Noecher Hall: (All donors will receive an exclusive Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.) Wednesday, March 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC.
• St. Joseph Catholic Church — Parish Center: (All donors will receive an exclusive Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.) Friday, March 19, 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: StJosephCatholic.
• AMVETS Post 2256 — Circleville: Wednesday, March 31, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256.