CIRCLEVILLE — While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions.
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give now.
Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.
Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.
Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 16-31
Fairfield County
Bremen
July 27: 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Bremen United Methodist Church, 205 Walnut Street
Pickerington
July 20: 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Pickerington Church of the Nazarene, 11775 Pickerington Road NW
July 26: 1:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 283, 7725 Refugee Road NW
Rushville
July 20: 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Rushville Lions Club, 2960 Logan Thornville Road
Sugar Grove
July 24: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hide A Way Hills Club, 29042 Hide-A-Way Hills Road
_______________
Fayette County
Jeffersonville
July 31: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Jeffersonville Lions Club, One Railroad Street
_______________
Hocking County
Logan
July 25: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Chieftain Center, 14470 state Route 328
_______________
Madison County
West Jefferson
July 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., West Jefferson Community Center, 230 Cemetery Road
_______________
Pickaway County
Circleville
July 21: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 East Mound Street
July 21: 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Circleville High School, 380 Clark Drive
July 22: 1 p.m.-7 p.m., AMVETS Post 2256-Circleville, 818 Tarlton Road
July 23: 2 p.m.-7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Center, 777 E. Ohio Street
Williamsport
July 20: 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Westfall High School, 19463 Pherson Pike
_______________
Ross County
Chillicothe
July 22: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Baptist Church - Mill St, 536 Mill St.
July 23: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., South Central Ohio Chapter, 181 N Bridge St
Frankfort
July 23: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Masonic Lodge #309, 23 W Springfield St.
July 24: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge #309, 23 W Springfield St.
About blood donation
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer.
To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Health insights for donors
At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait.
This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Blood drive safety
The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families.
The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.