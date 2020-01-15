ASHVILLE — January is Board of Education Recognition Month. In honor of this, the Teays Valley Board of Education members were recognized during the first meeting of the new year, which was held on Jan. 10.
In addition, Kevin Archer was elected president of the board and Bill McGowan was elected vice president during the meeting. New board member, Roxanne Davis, was sworn into the board, while Karen Karshner and McGowan were sworn in to begin their new terms.
“This job can be a thankless job. We are very grateful to all of our board members for the work they do to help make Teays Valley such a wonderful school district. While there are times when difficult decisions need to be made, these board members always focus on what is best for our students,” superintendent Robin Halley said.
“We are excited for Roxanne to join the board as well. She is passionate about Teays Valley and will be a positive addition to the board.”
Dates for the 2020 Board of Education meetings were also set during the meeting. The meetings are located in the Teays Valley High School community room and begin at 6:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
All parents and members of the community are welcome to attend the meetings. At the beginning of each meeting, those in attendance have the opportunity to ask questions and discuss concerns with the members of the board.
The 2020 meetings will be held:
• Feb. 24
• March 23
• April 27
• May 18
• June 30, 7:30 a.m.
• July 27
• Aug. 24
• Sept. 28
• Oct. 26
• Nov. 16
• Dec. 14