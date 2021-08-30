CIRCLEVILLE — Emily Bolyard joins our PBS Animal Health Circleville team as the new store manager. Originally from Connecticut, Bolyard joined PBS Animal Health on May 5 and was appointed to her management role on Aug. 1.
She is filling the store manager position as the previous manager, Chris Johnson, steps into retirement. After 25 years with PBS Animal Health, Johnson will retire in October 2021, passing on all her knowledge to Bolyard as she takes the reins.
Bolyard attended the University of Connecticut where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in animal science with a minor in dairy management. After graduating, she traveled and lived in Massachusetts, New York and Wisconsin, gaining valuable experience on different dairy operations.
Her goal is to get involved in the Circleville community through various events, such as adoption days and participation at the Pickaway County Fair and Circleville Pumpkin Show. Bolyard wants to be the first local place you think of for all your pet and animal needs.
Bolyard is leading the way with having trained knowledgeable staff to provide personal service for your pet and animal needs. Many of the employees have animals of their own and know just how important they are to the customers that come in.
The store offers top pet brands like Fromm, Pro Pac, KONG, Nylabone, BilJac, Skouts Honor and many more! They also stock a wide range of animal vaccines, dewormers, supplements, feed additives, identification, breeding supplies, pest and insect control, show supplies, clothing, boots and gifts.
The store is located at 23507 US-23, Circleville, Ohio 43113, or call at 740-474-7394. They are open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday.
The friendly, helpful staff understands animals and can help you find just what you need. Can’t make it into the store? Visit online at pbsanimalhealth.com click on stores, Circleville or on Facebook.
For questions, please contact Rachel Linder at rlinder@rjmatthews.com or call at 330-834-2470 on Monday - Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.