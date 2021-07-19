ASHVILLE — Local author Bob Hines will sign copies of his book, "Amazing Ashville", at the Ashville Food Truck and Community Festival on Friday and Saturday, July 23-24, 17 Main Street East, Ashville.
Admission is free and open to the public.
In the heart of the Buckeye State, nestled amongst the corn and soybean fields lies one of the most colorful rural communities in the United States. In Amazing Ashville, you’ll find a guide to all the weird and wonderful aspects of this Ohio community unlike any other, just waiting for you to unearth its uncounted mysteries.
Read countless true tales of small-town lore, like the dog who voted Republican, the rooster that paid for his own meals, the egg laid by an artistic goose or the coin collector who was served in a soup. This rural community is the home of the first automated highway tests, the world’s largest woman and the original Spiderman.
Local author Bob Hines takes you on a fascinating tour of the community he’s proud to call home. You may not have ever experienced Ashville’s unusual traffic light that has found its way into Guinness World Records, but with "Amazing Ashville" to lead you, you’ll want to stop by for much longer than it takes the light to change.
Amazing Ashville is available wherever books are sold.
About the Author
Bob Hines is a ground-breaking urban planner and rural sociologist, as well as an accomplished artist and researcher. He pioneered the concept of local history reclamation as a precept to community involvement and development. Travel writers have noted the displays he created for Ohio’s Small Town Museum have helped it earn the title of “Best Small Town Museum in America.” Bob is selling the book online at amazingashville.com. All profits from local sales go to Ohio’s Small Town Museum.