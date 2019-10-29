Columbus — Sherrod Brown spoke to the press Wednesday about the Healthy Start Program and his plan to use a bipartisan bill to reauthorize it.
Benefits.gov defines Ohio Healthy Start, federally known as Children’s Health Insurance Program, as providing free or low-cost health insurance for families with children. This program is designed to provide increased access to health coverage for children in families with income too high to qualify for Medicaid but too low to afford private coverage.
The program includes coverage for doctor visits, immunizations, physicals, prescriptions, dental, vision and mental health.
Acceptance into the program means you are a resident of Ohio and younger than 19. The parent or guardian who applies for the program must have custody of the child.
For a family with a household size of three, the maximum amount of income they can acquire per year is $42,660. This number increases or decreases by $8,840 for every additional or non-additional person in the household.
Even though there are income requirements, Benefits.gov encourages those whose income is a bit over the required limit to still apply. The website states that there are certain types of income that may not be included within their yearly maximum income requirements.
What Brown believes this program could do if locations became more prevalent throughout cities and counties in the state is reduce the infant mortality rate within communities who lack resources and eventually balance out child health coverage amongst all.
“Healthy Start has reduced infant mortality rate amongst its participants below the national average,” Brown stated.
He feels overall, Ohio ranks abysmally when it comes to its infant mortality rate, but the areas that have Healthy Start are bright spots. Currently Ohio has five locations for Healthy Start, which include Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Toledo and Dayton.
The state ranks 43rd for the most infant deaths per 1,000 live births. In 2017, the infant mortality rate in the U.S. was 5.8 deaths per 1,000 births. In Ohio, the infant mortality rate was 7.2 deaths per 1,000 births in 2017.
Brown blamed the death rate on a state government that doesn’t care about the issue and a federal government who feels the same way.
Brown invited Ebonee Johnson to the press conference. She has been a patient who relied on the Columbus Healthy Start program and now helps other pregnant women as a community health worker for Columbus Public Health.
“They were able to help me throughout my entire pregnancy and then after,” Johnson explained.
She now goes to homes and visits new or soon-to-be mothers to talk them through any issues they are having.
“There is no hurry when I visit the clients,” she explained. “I am able to build a relationship with them and let them know that they matter.”
Brown described one of the benefits of the bill to reauthorize the program is its ability to shape with any community.
“Our bill encourages more coordination between Healthy Start sites and communities. One of the strengths of this is its flexibility,” Brown said. “Each community determines what it needs to improve health outcomes so no program looks the same just like no community is identical.”
Many Appalachian counties do not currently have a Healthy Start program, but there are some programs for those who qualify for Medicaid that are available.
* * *
John Stran is a reporter for The Logan Daily News