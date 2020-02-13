ASHLAND — Jacob Brown of New Holland, is a member of Ashland University’s Alexander Hamilton Society.
Brown is majoring in political science.
Brown is a 2017 graduate of Miami Trace High School.
The Alexander Hamilton Society or (AHS) seeks to gather students and prominent members of foreign policy, national security, and international affairs community to foster debate and discussion and create a network of students and professionals to use to their advantages.
AHS is an independent, non-partisan, not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting constructive debate on basic principles and contemporary issues in foreign, economic, and national security policy.
