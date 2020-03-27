CIRCLEVILLE — Ohio Christian University (OCU) announced this week that Craig Brown, chief relationship officer at OCU, has accepted the position of president and chief executive officer at Christian Healthcare Ministries (CHM), headquartered in Barbarton.
“It has been a joy and privilege to have served on the team at OCU for the past seven years,” said Brown. “I truly treasure the relationships I’ve gained and the experiences I’ve been blessed to accrue. Pickaway County and the regional community are very special to me and my family.”
Brown has served as a member of OCU’s administrative team since January of 2013.
“Craig came to OCU with significant business, entrepreneurial, and leadership experience,” said OCU President Jon Kulaga. “He leveraged that experience in leading many initiatives for OCU including the Ohio Christian University Business Innovation Center (OCUBIC). Leading this complex project from concept to completion, he quickly forged strong partnerships with a wide spectrum of stakeholders to include federal, state, county, local and private entities. His efforts have effectively extended and strengthened OCU’s partnerships and the value proposition offered our students.”
Dr. David Uhl, currently the Assistant Vice President for Advancement, will transition into the role of Vice President for Advancement beginning April 1, 2020.
“Our organization has received much value thanks to Craig’s leadership and excellent service,” continued OCU President Jon Kulaga. “I wish to thank Craig for his many years of dedicated service and extend to him best wishes for much success in his new venture at the helm of Christian Healthcare Ministries.”
Founded in 1981, Christian Healthcare Ministries (CHM) is the original healthcare sharing ministry for people of Christian faith. CHM is a nonprofit, voluntary cost-sharing ministry through which participating Christians meet each other’s medical bills. CHM currently serves more than 400,000 members who have shared nearly $4.5 billion in medical bills. The ministry is a 501©(3) tax-exempt organization. Learn more at chministries.org.