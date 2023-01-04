STOUTSVILLE — The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their Organizational meeting for the New Year on Nov. 21 at the St Paul’s Methodist Church, Stoutsville.
Member Haley Smith led the members and guests in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and Abigail Daniels led the 4-H pledge. Roll call was answered by “sharing their favorite Thanksgiving food with 19 members, 20 guests and four advisors were present. Seven potential new members introduced themselves.
Vice President Claire Bradbury read the minutes of the Nov. 7 meeting which were written by News Reporter Aiden Snyder. One correction was made and Isabelle Capsel moved to accept as corrected and Lilly Moyer seconded the motion. Motion passed. Treasurer Isabelle Capsel reported on the income and expenses.
Advisor Lisa Hedrick, informed the members of a change in the Ohio 4-H Constitution, Article V Membership, Section D which the club uses. Lilly Moyer moved to accept the new Ohio Constitution with changes and Lillian Skidmore seconded the motion.
President Mayhugh reminded members they were considering the By-law changes. She read the main motion and the amendment to the main motion from the Nov. 7 meeting which were emailed to members. The motion passed to amend the motion and add Article VII. The vote on the changes to Article II, V and VI also passed.
The changed Article was emailed to all members and approved at the Dec. 5 meeting. Signing of the new Constitution and By-laws took place at the same meeting.
In other news, Ava Moyer, Aiden Snyder, Jason Bradbury and Cicely Esterline attended the 4-H Open House and Ava and Aiden Snyder reported on the evening. Elizabeth Snyder made club flyers and each member passed them out to attendees. Advisor Hedrick thought it was a good turn out and was happy to see some guests at the club meeting that attended the open house.
The club committees were explained and sign-up sheets were available. Members filled out club membership forms. The next meeting will be the election of officers on December 5th and a Christmas party. Aiden Snyder moved to adjourn the meeting and Lillian Skidmore second the motion. The members made stain glass candle holders for their craft.
BUTTONS AND BOWLS 4-H CLUB December 5
The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their Dec. 5 meeting at the St Paul’s United Methodist Church, Stoutsville. The meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. by past President, Samantha Mayhugh. Members Christina Atwood led the members and guests in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and Haley Smith led the 4-H pledge.
Roll call was answered by “favorite Christmas song” with 26 members and five advisors present. The minutes by Aiden Snyder, News reporter were read by Claire Bradbury. Isabelle Capsel moved to accept the minutes as read and Ava Moyer second the motion. Motion passed.
Treasurer’s Report read by Isabelle. $0 expense, $0 income, Balance $840.31
Old Business:
• The pending motion by Lilly Moyer to accept the new Ohio 4H Constitution with changes to Article V Membership, Section D made during the November 21st meeting was read before the vote. “Article V Membership, Section D: The Club will enroll at least 5 members from at least 3 different families each year. At a minimum, 3 of the 5 club youth must be at least 8 and enrolled in 3rd grade or age 9 and above regardless grade level for Parliamentary Procedures to be followed. Motion passed by a 2/3 vote.
• The club committees are being filled. All new members need to sign up for a committee and see advisors after the business meeting for the lists.
New Business:
The election for club positions were held. The members chosen for officers were: President - Samantha Mayhugh; VP - Isabelle Capsel; Secretary- Claire Bradbury; Treasurer - Lilly Moyer; News Reporter - Aiden Snyder; Safety - Haley Smith; Health - Abigail Daniels; Recreation - Jason Bradbury; Environmental - Christina Atwood; Historian - Jackson Fox.
Lillian Skidmore moved to accept the slate of officers with a second from Paxton Turner. Motion passed.
The resource guide with project information is being mailed to families. The members need to determine their 2023 projects. County dues of $10 and book costs are to be paid in January.
The Pickaway County officers training is between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Feb 27 at Emmitt Chapel on Tarlton Rd. Circleville. All officers are expected to attend and they will be installed in their position at the end of the training.
Fundraiser ideas of Pizza Rollers and Rooster cards were discussed. Advisor Marsha Few will contact the company Pizza Roller.
The meeting was adjourned by President Mayhugh.
Buttons and Bowls' met Jan. 2 — more on that in a future edition.
Christmas Party Snacks were provided by Advisors Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel and Lizzy Snyder.
Submitted by Buttons and Bowls 4-H Correspondent Aiden Snyder.