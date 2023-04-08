Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club News

This is a photo of Buttons & Bowls 4-H Club members, along with Chief Troy Hayes and Captain Mike Wolford of the Clearcreek Township Fire Department. Guests were introduced by Safety Leader Haley Smith.
STOUTSVILLE — When the Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their meeting on March 20 at the St Paul’s Methodist Church, Safety Leader Haley Smith introduced members of the Clearcreek Township Fire Department for the club's Safety Meeting.
Chief Troy Hayes and Captain Mike Wolford spoke with members about the equipment, experiences, and procedures. Members were able to hold equipment such as the jaws of life, water hose, and face protective gear.
Following the Safety presentation, Vice President Isabelle Capsel called the meeting to order. Members led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and the 4-H pledge. Roll call was answered by “a safety tip”.
Advisor Lisa Hedrick passed out Rabbit Resource Books, and the Project Guidelines from the 4-H website. This is to use in the absence of the new Market Rabbit Project Books that are not available to members yet.
As soon as the new books are available, advisors will pass out to the members. Isabelle Capsel shared that she attended the Ohio 4-H Conference and went through the Quality Assurance and Lamb training. She recommends that members attend next year as well.
Market Livestock members were reminded that Quality Assurance is required by May 1st with their certificate submitted to the Extension office. Our Club has set a deadline to have it completed by April 15th. Advisors are passing out $5 Dairy Queen Gift Cards to members that complete by the April 3rd meeting.
Advisor Jennifer Hendershot Capsel announced that our club t-shirts are still able to be ordered, along with a crew sweatshirt. She will be taking orders at the next meeting. The Community Service Advisor Lisa Hedrick went through the donations ideas.
New business included information on the Pickaway County communication Contact being held at 6:30 p.m. May 4 at the Community United Methodist Church in Circleville. Entries are due to the Extension Office by April 15. Advisors will be providing supplies at the next meeting if members would like to create cards to be entered into the contest. Advisor Jennifer Hendershot Capsel announced the Pickaway County Sales Committee is looking for members.
Next meeting was on April 3 at the church. Aiden Snyder motioned to adjourn the meeting, with Lillian Skidmore second that motion.
After the meeting, Advisor Marsha Few and the Cloverbuds made homemade bird feeders with peanut butter and bird seed. Advisors reviewed with members on progress with their project books. The activity was paper Easter Eggs and tissue paper. Snacks were provided by the Wagner family.
Submitted by Buttons and Bowls 4-H Correspondent Aiden Snyder. NICE STORY! Thanks Aiden!
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.