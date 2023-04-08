Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club News

This is a photo of Buttons & Bowls 4-H Club members, along with Chief Troy Hayes and Captain Mike Wolford of the Clearcreek Township Fire Department. Guests were introduced by Safety Leader Haley Smith.

 Submitted photo

STOUTSVILLE — When the Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their meeting on March 20 at the St Paul’s Methodist Church, Safety Leader Haley Smith introduced members of the Clearcreek Township Fire Department for the club's Safety Meeting.


