The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their meeting on May 16 at the St Paul’s Methodist Church, Stoutsville.
President Samantha Mayhugh called the meeting to order.
Member Rachel Peters led the members and guests in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and Leah Daniels led the 4-H pledge. Roll call was answered by “favorite sport” with 27 members and 4 advisors present.
Committee Reports included members motioning to make donations to the following: St Paul’s Methodist Church, Canal Park, Pickaway County Dog Shelter, and the Pickaway County Library. Members were asked to bring clothing donations to the next meeting. These items will be given to the Corner Closet free store located in Circleville.
Following tonights meeting, members placed American Flags in the Church Cemetery for Veterans and also after the Club Tour on Saturday, May 21st at the High Street Cometary. Booth Committee will continue to work on decorations after tonights meeting. Advisor Jennifer Hendershot Capsel took each member's pictures for the booth. Advisor Rachel Patrick distributed flyers for the Club Tour for any member not present.
Group met at Canal Park on Canal Road in Circleville on May 21 for lunch, then a Geology Tour that was provided by the Pickaway County Park District. Members were reminded to wear their Club T-shirts and bring a packed lunch.
Advisors reviewed with the Livestock project members with completion of their Registration for Fair participation.
The Communication Contest was held on May 11. Advisor Jennifer Hendershot Capsel announced the Buttons & Bowls Club members that won for their participation. For the Communication Contest, members Isabelle Capsel won first place and Cicely Esterline won second place. For the Marketing Intermediate division, the following members won: Kaley Cottle first place, Claire Bradbury second place, Isabelle Capsel third place, Peyton Lunsford Honorable Mention, and Cicely Esterline Honorable Mention. For the Marketing Junior division, the following members won: Genevieve Hamman first place, Rylee Nicholson second place and Aiden Snyder third place. Winners were presented with their ribbons at the meeting.
Members were reminded of important dates:
• Early Judging by appointment June 1, if not able to attend regular judging
• June 10 Skillathon Judging for livestock projects, our Club at 11 a.m. at the Fairgrounds. Adult volunteers are needed, please contact the Extension Office if interested.
• Outhouse Race is on June 20th at the fairgrounds.
• Pickaway County Fair is June 19 - 25, 2022
Advisor Jennifer Hendershot Capsel announced the Sales Committee Buyer Invitation Competition. The club with the most letters inviting buyers to the 2022 Pickaway County Fair Livestock Sale, will win a pizza part. The letters will need to be brought to the Skillathon Judging, in completed envelopes and the sale committee will pay for the postage. Advisors are asking each member participating in the Skillathon Judging to complete at least 10 letters.
Advisor Rachel Patrick passed out postcards with each members non-livestock fair judging dates and times.
Parents Dawn and Jerry Peters will be hosting a Club Summer Party at their home on July 23. More details will be planned closer to this date.
After the meeting, Cloverbuds Christina Atwood, Jordyn Lunsford, Maxwell Skinner and Haley Smith gave their demonstration on their favorite activity of the year with advisor Marsha Few. Member Cade Cottle gave his demonstration on his leopard gecko.
Then members worked on the fair booth decorations, booth pictures and had a project book review with advisors. Candy treats were given for having at least half of their project books completed. Livestock members were able to review the Skillathon judging kits as well.
The next and last meeting of the year will be held at 7 p.m. June 6 at the church. Rylee Nicholson moved to adjourn the meeting, and Ava Moyer second.