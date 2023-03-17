STOUTSVILLE — The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their meeting on Feb. 20 at the St Paul’s Methodist Church, Stoutsville.
featured
Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club News
- By Aiden Snyder 4-H Correspondent
-
- Updated
- Comments
STOUTSVILLE — The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their meeting on Feb. 20 at the St Paul’s Methodist Church, Stoutsville.
President Samantha Mayhugh called the meeting to order.
Member Jason Bradbury led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and Alyvia Wagner led the 4-H pledge. Roll call was answered by “a health tip”.
The club welcomed special guest, Pickaway County Extension Educator Joy Sharp. She led the members in an activity of “telephone” to show how messages can be misunderstood and changed going from person to person. She then went through the process of filling out the Jr. Achievement Application and explained the benefits of completing this yearly.
The business meeting then proceeded with Old Business. Advisor Lisa Hedrick announced that the Community Service Committee is seeking additional members to join. Members were asked to stand if they had turned in their Jr Achievement Forms that were due the previous week. Seven members stood and congratulated.
New Business included the election of a new Historian Officer. Sylvia Mayhugh was nominated and all members approved by motion. President Samantha Mayhugh announced that the Quality Assurance is required for all Jr. Fair exhibitors with market animals. Members are asked to complete and turn in certificates to the Extension Office by April 15.
After the meeting, Health Leader Abigail Daniels gave a presentation on Dental Hygiene and passed out toothbrushes and toothpaste to each member which were donated by the GFWC Circleville Junior Women’s Club. Advisor Lisa Hedrick collected donations from members of non-perishable food items to be placed in our Club’s Community Cupboard located at the Pickaway County Welcome Center. Healthy refreshments were provided by Christina Atwood and Haley Smith.
Next meeting was March 6 at the church. Aiden Snyder moved to adjourn the meeting, with Lily Moyer second that motion.
Submitted by Buttons and Bowls 4-H Correspondent Aiden Snyder. Thanks Aiden!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.