Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club News

STOUTSVILLE — The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their meeting on March 6 at the St Paul’s Methodist Church, Stoutsville.
President Samantha Mayhugh called the meeting to order.
Member Haley Smith led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and Lillian Skidmore led the 4-H pledge. Roll call was answered by “your favorite place to eat”.
Mayhugh reminded members with Market Livestock projects that Quality Assurance is required by May 1 with their certificate submitted to the Extension office. Our Club has set a deadline to have it completed by April 15.
Community Service Advisor Lisa Hedrick went through the donations and service projects that have been completed and shared more to come. The Booth Committee Advisor Rachel Patrick announced the theme for this year's booth. Each member is being asked to provide a picture of themselves with their project and in a frame.
New business included discussion of ordering t-shirts. Advisor Jennifer Hendershot Capsel will check on the pricing and availability and report back at the next meeting. The Environmental Officer Christina Atwood announced she will be presenting at the May 15 meeting.
Next meeting was March 20 at the church. Aiden Snyder motioned to adjourn the meeting, with Olivia Snyder seconding that motion.
After the meeting, Cloverbuds made homemade butter with Advisor Marsha Few. Advisors reviewed with members getting started on their project books. Recreation Leader Jason Bradbury led the members in a game of “Heads Up”. Snacks were provided by Isabelle Capsel.
Submitted by Buttons and Bowls 4-HCorrespondent Aiden Snyder. Thanks Aiden!
