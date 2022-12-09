STOUTSVILLE — The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their Recognition Celebration meeting on Nov. 7 at the St Paul’s Methodist Church, Stoutsville.
Member Isabella Capsel led the members and guests in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and Haley Smith led the 4-H pledge. Roll call was answered by “sharing their favorite 4-H fair memory.
Seventeen members, nine guests and four advisors were present. Vice President Claire Bradbury read the minutes of the June 6th meeting. Lillian Skidmore moved to accept the minutes as read and Abigail Daniels second the motion. Motion passed. Treasurer Isabella Capsel reported on the income and expenses since June.
Advisor Lisa Hedrick congratulated the club members on taking 3rd place in the Outhouse Race which came with a $50 prize. The club also was given a top ten Honor Roll Certificate for their 4-H participation.
4-H Extension Educator Joy Sharp remarked at the banquet that the club received the most points ever recorded by a club. The Advisors were presented certificates for their years of service: Rachael Patrick- five years and a plaque, Jennifer Hendershot -Capsel – eight years, Marsha Few-16 years and Lisa Hedrick- 33 years. The members were awarded completion certificates and pins and each one described their awards and judging experiences. Special Awards were present to the club Secretary, Ellyza Skinner for receiving the Pickaway County Outstanding Secretary Award and Isabella Capsel, treasurer received an Honorable Mention for her Treasurer Records.
Club members Aiden Snyder and Haley Smith were presented certificates and $10 gift cards for their perfect attendance to the 4H meetings. All members were reminded to write thank you notes to the sponsors of the ribbons and trophies and buyers of their animals.
The club held a discussion on the Constitution and by-laws. Updates and changes were suggested for the By-laws. Claire Bradbury moved to delete the word “achievement” from Article II, sentence 2.
Change Article V by deleting “January” and add December in the first sentence. Then to add an officer position of “environmental” in the second sentence.
In Article VI delete “ parade” and add fundraising.
This motion was seconded by Isabella Capsel.
After more discussion Claire moved to amend the motion to add a new article.
Article VII All members must participate in at least one community service project each club year.
Again seconded by Isabella Capsel.
The by-law changes will be sent to the members by email and voted on at the next scheduled meeting.
The Club Committee sheet was passed to the members and putting a star beside your name means you would like to be a chairman.
The club just completed its 75th year. Any ideas and suggestions for celebrating welcomed.
Congratulations to member Jordyn Lunsford for being chosen as Little Miss Pumpkin Show.
Coloring and information sheets for Wreaths Across America were distributed. Members can color and write notes to the veterans in the nursing homes.
Announcements:
• Marsha reminded members of the November 15th 4-H Open House at the Fairgrounds 6-7:30p
• County achievement and award forms are to be sent to the members and due in January.
• Family guides will be sent to each family by mail in December.
• Advisor updates will be held January 19th 7-9p and January 25 10a-12p. Need to RSVP to Joy.
• Parents and grandparents are invited to start the process of becoming advisors. 4H is a family program and the club welcomes all volunteers.
• Advisor Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel led the members in a potting party. White glazed clay pots were decorated and then planted with succulents which will help clean the air in their home during the winter.
The meeting was adjourned by Aiden Snyder and second by Rylee Nicholson.
Club's next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2 at the church.
Submitted by Buttons and Bowls 4-H Correspondent Aiden Snyder.