Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club News

STOUTSVILLE — The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their meeting on January 16 at the St Paul’s Methodist Church, Stoutsville.
President Samantha Mayhugh called the meeting to order.
Member Jason Bradbury led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and Ava Moyer led the 4-H pledge. Roll call was answered by “your favorite animal”.
Mayhugh asked for members that have not yet, to sign their names for the Buttons & Bowls 4-H Club Constitution and By-laws.
There was a reminder to pay the club for the $10 Pickaway County Dues and for project book selections at the end of the meeting.
The club’s deadline to register with 4-H Online was Jan. 23. Advisors will pick up project books from the County Extension Office once registration is completed.
Committee Reports included the announcement of the club’s Window Display at the Edward Jones office on Main Street, Circleville for Pickaway County 4-H Week during January 22-28. Advisor Marsha Few collected the fundraiser order forms and money at the end of the meeting.
Pizza Rollers were available for pick up on Monday, Jan. 23 at the St Paul’s Methodist Church
Advisor Rachel Patrick passed out to each member the Club Program books.
New Business included the announcement of the Jr Achievement Forms that are due to the Pickaway County Extension Office by Feb. 15.
These are for members under the age of 13, as of Jan. 1, and have completed at least one year of a 4-H project.
The Community Service committee announced that at the next meeting, members would be completing Valentine’s Day cards to be shared with local nursing homes. Everyone was asked to bring scissors and glue sticks for this project. The Peters family volunteered to bring refreshments for the next meeting.
Members were reminded of important dates:
• 1/17/2023 – Applications due to the Pickaway County Extension Office: New Advisor Applications, Cross County Line Forms, Camp Counselors, and Achievement Applications
• 1/22 – 1/28/2023 – Pickaway County 4-H Week
• 2/2/2023 – County Office Training, 7 pm at Emmett Church on Tarlton Road
• 2/6/2023 – Club Meeting
• 2/20/2023 – Club Meeting
Next meeting was Jan. 20 at the church. Aiden Snyder motioned to adjourn the meeting, with Hannah Daniels second that motion.
After the meeting, Cloverbuds met with advisor Marsha Few for an activity.
Recreation Leader Jason Bradbury led a game of musical chairs with members.
The Capsel Family provided refreshments.
Meeting Notes From Jan. 2
The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their meeting on Jan. 2 at the St Paul’s Methodist Church, Stoutsville.
President Samantha Mayhugh called the meeting to order.
Member Aiden Snyder led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag and Haley Smith led the 4-H pledge. Roll call was answered by “did you stay up to midnight on New Years Eve?”
Mayhugh asked for members to sign their names for the Buttons & Bowls 4-H Club Constitution and By-laws. There was a reminder to pay the club for the $10 Pickaway County Dues and for project book selections. Advisors will pick up project books from County Extension Office once registration is completed.
New Business included the announcement of the Pickaway County 4-H Week and our club will create a window display at a local business during January 22-28. The Window Display Committee and Advisor Jen Hendershot-Capsel will meet after the business meeting to plan the display.
Advisor Marsha Few announced the beginning of the club fundraiser now through the next club meeting on Jan. 16. The fundraiser includes the selling of Pizza Rollers, will take approximately 3-5 weeks to arrive once club order is placed and the club will gain $1.25 per roller sold.
Advisor Rachel Patrick will have the Club Program booklets completed and passed out to each member at the next meeting.
Members were reminded of important dates:
• 1/16/2023 –Club Meeting
• 1/17/2023 – Applications due to the Pickaway County Extension Office: New Advisor Applications, Cross County Line Forms, Camp Counselors, and Achievement Applications
• 1/22 – 1/28/2023 – Pickaway County 4-H Week
• 2/2/2023 – County Office Training, 7 pm at Emmett Church on Tarlton Road
Claire Bradbury motioned to adjourn the meeting with Isabelle Capsel seconding that motion.
After the meeting, Cloverbuds met with advisor Marsha Few for an activity. And Members made beaded snowflakes. The Snyder Family provided refreshments.
Submitted by Buttons and Bowls 4-H Correspondent Aiden Snyder.