Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club News

The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club Members enjoyed an activity of creating homemade Valentine’s Day Cards that were shared with residents of the Logan Elm Health Care nursing home.

 Submitted photo

STOUTSVILLE — The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their meeting on February 6 at the St Paul’s Methodist Church, Stoutsville.


