Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club News

STOUTSVILLE — The Buttons and Bowls 4-H Club held their meeting on February 6 at the St Paul’s Methodist Church, Stoutsville.
President Samantha Mayhugh called the meeting to order.
Roll call was answered by “your school subject”.
Mayhugh reminded members to pay the club for the $10 Pickaway County Dues and for project book selections at the end of the meeting. Club members were asked to see advisors at the end of the meeting to check the project list from registration to check accuracy. Advisors will pick up project books from the county Extension Office and distribute at the next meeting.
Committee Reports included the Window Display Committee Chair Mayhugh reporting on the success of the club’s display window at the Edward Jones office on Main Street, Circleville for Pickaway County 4-H Week during January 22-28.
The theme was “Join a Winning Team” with basketball players and 4-H colors. A Thank You card was passed around for members to sign to be mailed to the Edwards Jones office. Fundraising Committee Chair Lilly Moyer reported that our Pizza Rollers fundraiser was a success with profit of $1,585.
Old Business included a reminder that the Jr Achievement Forms were due to the Pickaway County Extension Office by Feb. 15. These were for members under the age of 13, as of Jan. 1, who have completed at least one year of a 4-H project.
Officer Training was on Feb. 2 and our Club had five Officers in attendance: President Samantha Mayhugh, Environmental Leader Christina Atwood, Safety Leader Haley Smith, News Reporter Aiden Snyder, and Treasurer Lilly Moyer. Each Officer shared with the Club what they learned for their office.
New Business included the announcement of the Community Service committee who met after the business meeting. Members motioned and approved the donation to the Pickaway County Fair Award in honor of previous Advisor Weta Mae Leist.
After the meeting, members made homemade Valentine’s Day cards to be shared with the residents of the Logan Elm Health Care nursing home. Refreshments were provided by the Peters Family.
Next meeting was Feb. 20 at the church. Claire Bradbury motioned to adjourn the meeting, with Lily Moyer second that motion.
Submitted by Buttons and Bowls 4-HCorrespondent Aiden Snyder. Thanks Aiden!
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.